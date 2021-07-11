Left Menu

U.S. sending team to assess Haiti's security, other needs -official

The United States is sending a technical team to Haiti on Sunday to determine what its security and other needs are after the nation requested U.S. assistance following the assassination of its president last week, a senior U.S. official said. U.S. President Joe Biden will be briefed by the team when it returns and "then make decisions about the way forward," the senior Biden administration official told Reuters.

Reuters | Updated: 11-07-2021 22:11 IST | Created: 11-07-2021 22:11 IST
U.S. sending team to assess Haiti's security, other needs -official

The United States is sending a technical team to Haiti on Sunday to determine what its security and other needs are after the nation requested U.S. assistance following the assassination of its president last week, a senior U.S. official said.

U.S. President Joe Biden will be briefed by the team when it returns and "then make decisions about the way forward," the senior Biden administration official told Reuters. Haiti has sought U.S. aide in investigating the attack that killed President Jovenel Moise on Wednesday at his home in Port-au-Prince that has plunged the island nation further into turmoil. Haitian authorities have said two Haitian Americans were among the suspected assassins.

It was not immediately clear which U.S. departments were sending representatives to Haiti or how long they would be there. The administration official said on Sunday that Washington would also consult with its regional partners and the United Nations. The United States earlier rebuffed Haiti's request for troops, while the UN would need Security Council authorization to send armed forces.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Should I have my AstraZeneca booster shot at 8 weeks rather than 12? Here’s the evidence so you can decide

Should I have my AstraZeneca booster shot at 8 weeks rather than 12? Here’s ...

 Australia
2
Third-largest diamond found in June, then a bigger one days later. What’s behind the monster gem boom?

Third-largest diamond found in June, then a bigger one days later. What’s be...

 Australia
3
Health News Roundup: Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart risks, says WHO; U.S. administers nearly 333.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart ris...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Factbox: Branson, Bezos and Musk - three space tourism pioneers; Billionaire Branson set to fly to space aboard Virgin Galactic rocket plane and more

Science News Roundup: Factbox: Branson, Bezos and Musk - three space tourism...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021