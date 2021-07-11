Proof of COVID negative report, vaccine mandatory for tourists visiting J&K's Anantnag

Authorities in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir have made a COVID-19 negative report and vaccine certificate mandatory for visitors to tourist places, including the famous resort of Pahalgam, in the district to prevent the resurgence of coronavirus, officials said on Sunday.

The district administration of Anantnag in south Kashmir, which is home to several tourist spots and public parks, said the visitors to public parks and tourist spots will be permitted only upon producing vaccination certificates and COVID-negative reports to combat the spread of the virus, the officials said.

As per an order issued by Additional District Magistrate, Chief Executive Officer, DDMA Anantnag, joint enforcement teams of civil and police administration have been constituted to ensure observance of COVID-19 SOPs at tourist destinations and public parks.

The enforcement teams shall also comprise officials of floriculture department, development authorities and municipalities, the officials said.

The prescribed preventive protocols have been issued to prevent possible spread/transmission of COVID infections, they said.

The chief medical officer has been asked to deploy teams at public parks/tourist sites for on-spot testing and vaccination of visitors, they added.

The order asked the joint teams to file a daily action taken report regarding the imposition of fines, etc. in case of violation of COVID SOPs.

The constituted teams shall ensure COVID-19 protocols are followed in Wazir Bagh Park, Achabal Garden, Verinag Garden, Pahalgam, Aru, Betab Valley, Dara Shikoh Garden, Kokernag Botanical Garden and other tourist spots/parks, the officials said.

Pahalgam and other tourist spots in the district as well as in other districts of the valley have been witnessing heavy influx of visitors due to rising temperature in Srinagar and other urban areas.

