Teenager, out on bail from juvenile home, found dead

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 11-07-2021 23:53 IST | Created: 11-07-2021 23:53 IST
An 18-year-old boy, who was released from a juvenile home on bail three months ago, was found dead near a graveyard here on Sunday, police said.

A case was lodged against his friend Sameer on the complaint of his father, they said, adding the accused has absconded.

The victim, identified as Ahad Mohammad, was charged with the murder of his friend Aas Mohammad’s wife and lodged in a juvenile home along with Sameer, they said.

Aas Mohammad, who is wanted in multiple criminal cases, was also involved in the case, according to police.

