South Africa's Ramaphosa: no justification for violence in wake of Zuma arrest

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Sunday there was no justification for violence in the wake of former president Jacob Zuma's imprisonment, and unrest was "damaging our efforts to rebuild the economy" amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"While there are those who may be hurt and angry at this moment, there can never be any justification for such violent, destructive and disruptive actions," Ramaphosa said.

