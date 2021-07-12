Left Menu

Maha: 2 held for manhandling cops at beach in Palghar

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 12-07-2021 09:38 IST | Created: 12-07-2021 09:38 IST
Police have arrested two persons for allegedly manhandling security personnel when the latter questioned them for violating COVID-19 norms at a beach here in Maharashtra, an official said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday when the police found the accused consuming liquor and partying at the Chinchani beach in Vangaon area of Palghar district, he said.

Since prohibitory orders are in place near water bodies in the district to check the spread of COVID-19, the police questioned the accused for violating the norms. The two persons then allegedly started abusing and hitting the policemen, the official said.

They were later arrested and a case was registered against them under relevant provisions, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

