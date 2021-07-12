Left Menu

MP: Bodies of woman, 3 kids found floating in well

The bodies of a 25-year-old woman and her three minor children were found floating in a well in Madhya Pradeshs Tikamgarh district on Monday, police said. The police official said family members of the victims claimed the woman was mentally unstable and taking treatment from doctors at Gwalior and Jhansi.

PTI | Tikamgarh | Updated: 12-07-2021 12:45 IST | Created: 12-07-2021 12:45 IST
The bodies of a 25-year-old woman and her three minor children were found floating in a well in Madhya Pradesh's Tikamgarh district on Monday, police said. The woman's husband lodged a police complaint on Sunday evening about his wife and three children - two boys aged six and three and a one-year-old girl - going missing from their home here, Baldevgarh police station in-charge Amit Sahu said. Later, while searching for them, the man himself found their bodies floating in a well at Kashimajra village, located nearly 35 km from the district headquarters, at around 2 am on Monday, the official said.

The bodies were later fished out in the presence of police and sent for postmortem, he said. The police official said family members of the victims claimed the woman was mentally unstable and taking treatment from doctors at Gwalior and Jhansi. A probe is on into the case, he added.

