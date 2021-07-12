Myanmar's Suu Kyi 'gravely concerned' about coronavirus, lawyer says
12-07-2021
Myanmar's ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi is "gravely concerned" about the country's worsening coronavirus situation, her lawyer said on Monday.
Khin Maung Zaw said Suu Kyi voiced her concern during a meeting of her legal team before a court appearance on Monday. Suu Kyi has been detained since a Feb. 1 coup and is on trial charged with multiple offenses, which her legal team rejects.
