Six killed, scores arrested in S.Africa protests after Zuma jailing, government says
A South African government intelligence body said on Monday that six people had been killed in violent protests in the KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng provinces since last week, following the jailing of former president Jacob Zuma. The unrest erupted shortly after Zuma started serving a 15-month sentence for contempt of court on Wednesday night.
NatJOINTS added in a statement that 219 arrests had been made as of 0830 local time (0630 GMT) on Monday.
