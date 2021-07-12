Left Menu

PTI | Baruipur | Updated: 12-07-2021 15:21 IST | Created: 12-07-2021 15:11 IST
90 kg ganja seized, 2 arrested in Bengal
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Two persons were arrested on Monday and over 90 kg of ganja seized from their possession in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, police intercepted a taxi near Baruipur railway station and seized the contraband worth over Rs 3 lakh from the vehicle, a police officer said.

Two occupants of the car, both residents of Baruipur, were arrested and booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

