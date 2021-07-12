90 kg ganja seized, 2 arrested in Bengal

Two persons were arrested on Monday and over 90 kg of ganja seized from their possession in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, police intercepted a taxi near Baruipur railway station and seized the contraband worth over Rs 3 lakh from the vehicle, a police officer said.

Two occupants of the car, both residents of Baruipur, were arrested and booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, he added.

