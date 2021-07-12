Maha: Bridge collapses in Raigad; 2 vehicles fall, no casualty
PTI | Alibaug | Updated: 12-07-2021 16:27 IST | Created: 12-07-2021 16:27 IST
- Country:
- India
A small road-overbridge collapsed in Maharashtra's Raigad district following which two vehicles fell from it, but there was no casualty, police said on Monday.
The bridge, located on Alibaug-Murud road near Kashid village, crashed on Sunday night, they said.
Advertisement
Two vehicles which were passing by fell from the bridge, the police said, adding that six people travelling in those vehicles were rescued.
After the bridge collapsed, traffic on the Alibaug-Murud road was diverted by Supegaon village, they said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Maharashtra
- Alibaug-Murud
- Raigad district
- Kashid village
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Maharashtra: Teenage boy held for raping seven-year-old girl
People of Maharashtra will ensure Fadnavis retires from politics: Patole
NGT forms panel for report on plea against green nod to JNPT in Maharashtra
NGT decides compensation for workers injured in explosion at firecracker factory in Maharashtra's Palghar
Negative RT-PCR or vaccination certificate mandatory for Maharashtra travellers entering Karnataka