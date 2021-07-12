Left Menu

Maha: Bridge collapses in Raigad; 2 vehicles fall, no casualty

PTI | Alibaug | Updated: 12-07-2021 16:27 IST | Created: 12-07-2021 16:27 IST
Maha: Bridge collapses in Raigad; 2 vehicles fall, no casualty
A small road-overbridge collapsed in Maharashtra's Raigad district following which two vehicles fell from it, but there was no casualty, police said on Monday.

The bridge, located on Alibaug-Murud road near Kashid village, crashed on Sunday night, they said.

Two vehicles which were passing by fell from the bridge, the police said, adding that six people travelling in those vehicles were rescued.

After the bridge collapsed, traffic on the Alibaug-Murud road was diverted by Supegaon village, they said.

