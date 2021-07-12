Northeast Delhi violence: Is it wrong to have political affiliation, asks Ex-Congress Councillor during bail plea hearing
Former Congress Councillor Ishrat Jahan on Monday asked a local court whether it was wrong to have a political affiliation during the hearing of her bail plea in a case related to northeast Delhi violence conspiracy.
Former Congress Councillor Ishrat Jahan on Monday asked a local court whether it was wrong to have a political affiliation during the hearing of her bail plea in a case related to northeast Delhi violence conspiracy. "Is it wrong to have a political affiliation? What wrong have I committed?," Ishrat Jahan's advocate Pradeep Teotia said.
Teotia also submitted before Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat that there is no evidence against his client and charges of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) must be scrutinized against her. The matter has been listed for further hearing on July 23.
Jahan was arrested in connection with the northeast Delhi violence case and lodged under UAPA charges. According to the Delhi Police, Jahan was allegedly trying to incite people during the violence that took place in northeast Delhi in February 2020, by giving provocative speeches during the protests against the Citizen Amendment Act (CAA).
Special Cell of Delhi Police has filed charge sheet against various accused under the provisions of UAPA, under the various sections dealing with murder and others of Indian Penal Code, and other various provision of Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act,1984 and Arms Act. (ANI)
