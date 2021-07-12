Left Menu

Finland halts deportations to Afghanistan after U.S. troops leave

Finland will temporarily halt deportations to Afghanistan because of potential instability there following the withdrawal of U.S. and other foreign troops, its immigration service said on Monday. Purontie said the policy change will only affect people who would otherwise be deported back to Afghanistan. According to the immigration service data https://tilastot.migri.fi/index.html#decisions?l=en, more 70 percent of Afghan migrants seeking a residence permit, asylum or citizenship in Finland have had their applications accepted.

Reuters | Helsinki | Updated: 12-07-2021 20:02 IST | Created: 12-07-2021 20:02 IST
Finland halts deportations to Afghanistan after U.S. troops leave
  • Country:
  • Finland

Finland will temporarily halt deportations to Afghanistan because of potential instability there following the withdrawal of U.S. and other foreign troops, its immigration service said on Monday. Jaakko Purontie, head of the immigration service's legal department, told Reuters no time frame had been set for the suspension of deportations.

"For the time being, we do not make decisions that lead to a deportation to Afghanistan," Purontie said, citing the immigration service's view that the situation in Afghanistan is unclear and unstable. "We cannot say what the situation for a person returning to a certain area would be."

After the United States withdrew troops from the country after 20 years of war, ground offensives by Taliban insurgents have given the group control of more territory in Afghanistan than at any time since the conflict began. Purontie said the policy change will only affect people who would otherwise be deported back to Afghanistan.

According to the immigration service data https://tilastot.migri.fi/index.html#decisions?l=en, more 70 percent of Afghan migrants seeking a residence permit, asylum or citizenship in Finland have had their applications accepted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Russia reports 25,033 new COVID-19 cases, 749 deaths; Australia reports first 2021 local COVID-19 death and more

Health News Roundup: Russia reports 25,033 new COVID-19 cases, 749 deaths; A...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart risks, says WHO; U.S. administers nearly 333.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart ris...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Factbox: Branson, Bezos, and Musk - three space tourism pioneers; Billionaire Branson set to fly to space aboard Virgin Galactic rocket plane and more

Science News Roundup: Factbox: Branson, Bezos, and Musk - three space touris...

 Global
4
New software update improves battery life on OnePlus Nord

New software update improves battery life on OnePlus Nord

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021