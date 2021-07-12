Illegal kidney trade racket busted, mother-son duo held in Assam

An alleged illegal kidney trade racket was unearthed and a mother-son duo arrested in this connection from Dakhin Dharamtul village in Assams Morigaon district, a senior police officer said on Monday.

Morigaon superintendent of police (SP) Aparna Natarajan said, the woman and her accomplices had been reportedly running the illegal kidney trade, luring local people with a promise of paying Rs 6 lakh if they donate their kidney to an organisation, claimed to be run by the woman.

Police received a written complaint against the woman on Sunday from a person, whose kidney was allegedly extracted last month but only Rs 50,000 paid to him, though he was promised a much larger amount.

Based on this complaint, the woman and her son have been arrested on Sunday, Natarajan said.

About six villagers have already fallen into the trap and sold their kidneys to the purported Kolkata-based organisation and the figure could further go up, she added.

Meanwhile, several boys and girls were arrested from a roadside Dhaba in the Dharamtul area of the district on Monday after being caught breaking containment rules and gathering at the eatery for consuming alcohol and indulging in sexual activities.

Morigaon has been a containment zone since July 7 due to a high number of COVID-19 cases and only essential and emergency services are currently allowed in the district.

