16-year-old girl attacked with axe in southwest Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-07-2021 21:12 IST | Created: 12-07-2021 21:12 IST
A 16-year-old girl was attacked with an axe on Monday in southwest Delhi by a man in his early 20s, police said. A call was received at 1.20 pm at the South Campus police station about the incident near south Moti Bagh jhuggi, they said.

The girl had suffered an injury near her eyebrow after being hit with the axe, police said.

The accused has been identified as Praveen alias Pradeep, who is in his early 20s. He is a resident of the same area where the girl lives, police said.

The girl was admitted to the Safdarjung hospital following the incident which took place a day prior to her birthday. A case has been registered at the South Campus police station and efforts are being made to arrest Praveen, a senior police officer said. Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused was harassing the girl for days, police said. However, the call details record will be checked, they said, adding that the motive of the crime will be clear after Praveen is arrested. Further details are awaited.

