Mumbai: IAS officer receives guard of honour in pouring rain

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-07-2021 21:34 IST | Created: 12-07-2021 21:34 IST
Mumbai’s additional municipal commissioner Ashwini Bhide was on Monday accorded a guard of honour in pouring rain by fire service personnel when she visited the Fire Brigade office.

Bhide, an IAS officer of the 1995 batch, reached the Mumbai Fire Brigade headquarters around 11 am. The Fire Brigade jawans who were part of the guard of honour squad, were apparently waiting there since a couple of hours, braving the downpour.

A video of the guard of honour amid the downpour has gone viral on social media. It shows the senior bureaucrat, accompanied by a person holding an umbrella for her, receiving the guard of honour.

A user compared the incident to another one last month in when deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, during a visit to Osmanabad declined to receive a guard of honour when he saw the police personnel in the squad standing in the rain.

Pawar, who was in the town in Marathwada region to review anti-coronavirus measures, had reached the district collector’s office when he saw the police personnel standing in pouring rain to accord him a guard of honour.

The senior NCP leader had asked the policemen not to get any more drenched on his count and told them to take cover from the rain, an official said.

