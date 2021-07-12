Kerala Police Chief issues fresh guidelines to make police stations' operations more effective

Kerala Police Chief Anil Kant has issued fresh guidelines, like on dealing with crimes against women in a timely manner, to make the operations of police stations in the state more effective.

At a time when the state is witnessing several instances of crimes against women and minor girls, Kant has directed the police stations to deal with such complaints in a timely manner by taking immediate action and to also ensure the safety of the victims.

Advertisement

He has also made the StationHouse Officers (SHOs) responsible for ensuring the complainants get a receipt of the complaints lodged and said theInspectors themselves should hear those who come to thestation with a grievance, a press release said.

''Serious complaints should be filed immediately.

These matters should be monitored by the SHO or the Deputy Superintendent of Police,'' the police chief has directed.

He has also told the force that they are supposed to be the guardians of human rights and therefore, if police officers are found detaining criminals illegally strict action would be taken against them.

''Make it a habit to prepare an inspection memo whether the case is registered or not.If injuries are found after a physical examination of the criminals apprehended by locals, it should be recorded in the inspection memo.

Thereafter, the arrestee should be taken for a medical examination,'' he has directed, according to the release.

Kant has also said that often SHOs are reluctant to question criminals caught by the police squad and shadow police and as a result when the the shadow team itself questions them, it often leads to torture.

''The fact that the investigating officer does not know the details of the case also affects the prosecution proceedings.Therefore the presence of the Station House Officer and the Investigating Officer is required during the interrogation of criminals,'' he has said.

The other practice directions enumerated in the guidelines are daily recording of the duties in the police personnel's notebook by the SHO or in his absence by the Principal SI, immediate medical examination of those arrested persons who appear to be under the influence of alcohol or drugs, accused in non-bailable cases be produced in court within the stipulated time and to exercise restraint while commenting on social media on any matter including politics.

''The respective sub-divisional police officers should be aware of the complete details of those arrested in crime cases in each station and those locked up in police stations at night.This will ensure that no one is illegally detained.'' ''The practice of forcing complainants to buy necessary stationery at police stations should be stopped immediately.The amount of permanent advance for police stations has been increased to Rs 5,000.District Police Chiefs and DySPs should ensure that this amount is spent efficiently,'' are the directions he has laid down in the fresh guidelines.

The guidelines also state that sub-divisional police officers and district police chiefs will pay special attention to evaluate the day-to-day operations of police stations and correct any mistakes.PTI HMP BN BALA BN BALA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)