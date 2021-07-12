Construction of water treatment plant with 50 MGD capacity approved by Delhi govt

Delhi Water Minister Satyendar Jain on Monday approved the construction of another water treatment plant of 50 MGD capacity in Dwarka which will ensure round-the-clock water supply in south the and southwest parts of the capital, officials said.

The Rs 280-crore project has been awarded to Larsen & Toubro. The new WTP will come up next to the existing 50-MGD WTP in Dwarka, they said.

The construction work will start in another one and a half months and the WTP will be ready in the next three years, an official said.

''This water from the WTP will be supplied to southwest and south Delhi. The project will ensure 24x7 supply,'' he said.

Under a pact, Himachal Pradesh has agreed to provide 50-60 MGD more water to Delhi which will be treated at this STP, the official said.

