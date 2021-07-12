Cuba's foreign minister accuses U.S.-financed mercenaries of fomenting unrest
Cuba's Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez said on Monday that U.S.-financed mercenaries had fomented unrest ahead of this weekend's protests with a media strategy disguised as a social media campaign calling for humanitarian aid.
"Yesterday in Cuba there was no social uprising, yesterday in Cuba there was disorder, disturbances caused by a communicational operation that had been prepared for some time and to which millions had been dedicated," Bruno said during a televised government briefing.
