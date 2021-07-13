Left Menu

FS Shringla, US Charge d’Affaires discuss Indo-US ties, regional issues

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-07-2021 00:22 IST | Created: 13-07-2021 00:22 IST
Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla and US Charge d’Affaires here Atul Keshap on Monday discussed the COVID-19 pandemic, bilateral relations and regional issues, as they agreed to maintain the momentum of engagement in these difficult times.

Keshap thanked Shringla for the warm welcome and productive discussion on US-India cooperation.

''Foreign Secretary @harshvshringla welcomed Ambassador Atul Keshap, US Charge d’Affaires @USAmbIndia. They discussed the COVID pandemic, India-US relations and regional issues and agreed to maintain the momentum of bilateral engagement in these difficult times,'' Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted.

Last month, the US appointed Indian-American career diplomat Keshap, an old India-hand at the state department, as the country’s Charge d'Affaires in Delhi.

Keshap most recently served as the Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of East Asian and Pacific Affairs and as the US Ambassador to Sri Lanka and Maldives.

