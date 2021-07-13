Maha: Transgender held for operating sex racket; 5 women rescued

A 35-year-old transgender was arrested by police who busted a trafficking racket and rescued five women from Nehru Nagar locality in suburban Vile Parle, an official said.

On a tip-off, police picked up the transgender who led the police to a small room where five women were lodged, he said. The accused used to push women into prostitution work for money, he said.

A case was registered under the Indian Penal Code and the Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act (PITA), the official added.

