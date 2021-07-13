Left Menu

Maha: Transgender held for operating sex racket; 5 women rescued

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-07-2021 00:39 IST | Created: 13-07-2021 00:39 IST
Maha: Transgender held for operating sex racket; 5 women rescued
A 35-year-old transgender was arrested by police who busted a trafficking racket and rescued five women from Nehru Nagar locality in suburban Vile Parle, an official said.

On a tip-off, police picked up the transgender who led the police to a small room where five women were lodged, he said. The accused used to push women into prostitution work for money, he said.

A case was registered under the Indian Penal Code and the Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act (PITA), the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

