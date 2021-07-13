Left Menu

Tunisia parliament approves economic recovery and foreign exchange law

Reuters | Tunis | Updated: 13-07-2021 04:22 IST | Created: 13-07-2021 04:22 IST
The Tunisian parliament approved late on Monday an economic recovery law that includes settlements of foreign exchange violations for companies and individuals and allows Tunisians to open foreign currency accounts for the first time.

The law, which had been stalled for years in parliament, will allow firms to easily access loans to cope with economic hardships. (Reporting b Tarek Amara; Editing by Sandra Maler)

