UK warns tech platforms: take action over racist Euros messages

Britain warned social media platforms they must take action over racist messages sent to England's Black soccer players following the Euro 2020 final defeat or they would face consequences. At least three Black players have been subjected to online racist abuse since the final on Sunday night.

Reuters | London | Updated: 13-07-2021 11:57 IST | Created: 13-07-2021 11:57 IST
Britain warned social media platforms they must take action over racist messages sent to England's Black soccer players following the Euro 2020 final defeat or they would face consequences. At least three Black players have been subjected to online racist abuse since the final on Sunday night. The Times reported that the government wants the platforms to provide details of those who made racially abusive comments.

"We need to ensure that those platforms take action and if they don't, the government will take action against them," Stephen Barclay, chief secretary to the Treasury, told Sky News.

