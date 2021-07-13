UK warns tech platforms: take action over racist Euros messages
Britain warned social media platforms they must take action over racist messages sent to England's Black soccer players following the Euro 2020 final defeat or they would face consequences. At least three Black players have been subjected to online racist abuse since the final on Sunday night.
Reuters | London | Updated: 13-07-2021 11:57 IST | Created: 13-07-2021 11:57 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Britain warned social media platforms they must take action over racist messages sent to England's Black soccer players following the Euro 2020 final defeat or they would face consequences. At least three Black players have been subjected to online racist abuse since the final on Sunday night. The Times reported that the government wants the platforms to provide details of those who made racially abusive comments.
"We need to ensure that those platforms take action and if they don't, the government will take action against them," Stephen Barclay, chief secretary to the Treasury, told Sky News.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Belgium edges Portugal, reaches quarterfinals at Euro 2020
Czechs beat Netherlands 2-0 to reach Euro 2020 quarterfinals
De Bruyne injures ankle as Belgium advances at Euro 2020
Britain's Konta out of Wimbledon because of COVID-19 contact
Commercial Bank of Kuwait selects TCS solution to transform treasury operations