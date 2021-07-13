Left Menu

South Africa military deployed to important locations - minister

Reuters | Johannesburg | Updated: 13-07-2021 15:08 IST | Created: 13-07-2021 15:08 IST
  • Country:
  • South Africa

The South African military has been deployed to important places like airports amid ongoing violence, Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula told a news conference.

The minister added the government did not anticipate the scale of looting that had taken place in malls and that it was continuing to assess the number of soldiers needed.

