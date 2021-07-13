Spain demands immediate release of journalist detained in Cuba

Spain's Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares on Tuesday called on Cuba to immediately release Camila Acosta, a journalist who was detained in Havana on Monday after covering civil unrest in the country for Spanish newspaper ABC.

"Spain defends the right to demonstrate freely and peacefully and asks the Cuban authorities to respect it...We demand the immediate release of Camila Acosta," tweeted Albares, who took up his ministerial position on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)