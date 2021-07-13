IMF cites progress in debt talks with Argentina

The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday said progress was being made in talks with Argentina as the two sides weigh plans to revamp the roughly $45 billion the Latin American country owes the IMF.

The Fund, in a statement, said progress was made in identifying policy options on the domestic capital market, revenue and Argentina’s external resilience, and that the parties "will continue working together ... to further deepen their understandings."

