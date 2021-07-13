Left Menu

PTI | Baripada | Updated: 13-07-2021 19:36 IST | Created: 13-07-2021 19:36 IST
Lightning strike kills 3 children in Odisha
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Three minor tribal children, two boys and a girl, were killed when lightning struck them in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district on Tuesday, police said.

The incident took place when the children were grazing goats at Baghuasole village under Chandua police station.

When they were brought to a hospital in Baripada, doctors declared them brough dead, police said.

The deceased children were identified as Bablu Naik (16), Sujit Naik (14) and Barsha Naik (12).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

