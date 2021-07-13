Left Menu

Nine-hour journey for vaccinating 16 grazers in remote Arunachal village

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 13-07-2021 20:08 IST
A team of officers undertook a nine-hour journey crossing two mountain peaks, deep forests, swampy tracks, and a river to inoculate 16 Brokpas (grazers) in a remote village in Arunachal Pradesh, bordering China.

Led by Tawang district deputy commissioner Sang Phuntsok, the team members covered the stretch, on foot and vehicle, to administer the COVID-19 vaccines to the grazers who were left out during the May 21 special vaccination drive organised at Domtsang village, situated in between Thingbu and Luguthang in the district.

The deputy commissioner and Zila Parishad Chairperson of Tawang Leki Gombu on Monday personally monitored the vaccination camp at Domstang, at a height of 14,000 feet above mean sea level, official sources from Tawang said.

The journey started at 7.15 am on Sunday and the team reached the village at 4.30 pm after crossing Nyukteng peak, Nahchhot peak, and the Luguthang river.

The next morning, the deputy commissioner convened a meeting with the villagers to review developmental activities in the area.

The villagers also appreciated the first-ever visit of a DC and ZPC to their village.

The meeting was followed by vaccination of the 16 left-out-grazers, who had to be called back to the village through special messengers.

On the way back, the team visited a stupa at Serchungl, constructed in memory of former chief minister Dorjee Khandu who was killed in a helicopter crash on April 30, 2011.

Jang additional deputy commissioner (ADC) R D Thungon, Thingbu extra assistant commissioner (EAC) Pemtan Monpa, district reproductive and child health officer (DRCHO) Dr.

Rinchin Neema, district surveillance officer Dr. Thupten Tashi, and district information and public relations officer (DIPRO) Nawang Chotta were the other team members.

