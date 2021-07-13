CJI Ramana congratulates newly sworn-in Union Law Minister Rijiju, MoS S P Singh Baghel

Chief Justice of India Justice N V Ramana has congratulated newly-appointed Union Law and Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju and Minister of State S P Singh Baghel.

The Chief Justice of India wished them the best in the discharge of their duties as Members of the Union Council of Ministers.

An apex court official said Rijiju and Baghel called on CJI Ramana on July 9 and 13 respectively. Rijiju took over the charge from his predecessor Ravi Shankar Prasad.

He was elevated as a Cabinet minister in a major reshuffle and expansion of the Union Council of Ministers.

