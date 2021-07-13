Left Menu

CJI Ramana congratulates newly sworn-in Union Law Minister Rijiju, MoS S P Singh Baghel

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-07-2021 20:34 IST | Created: 13-07-2021 20:34 IST
CJI Ramana congratulates newly sworn-in Union Law Minister Rijiju, MoS S P Singh Baghel
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Justice of India Justice N V Ramana has congratulated newly-appointed Union Law and Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju and Minister of State S P Singh Baghel.

The Chief Justice of India wished them the best in the discharge of their duties as Members of the Union Council of Ministers.

An apex court official said Rijiju and Baghel called on CJI Ramana on July 9 and 13 respectively. Rijiju took over the charge from his predecessor Ravi Shankar Prasad.

He was elevated as a Cabinet minister in a major reshuffle and expansion of the Union Council of Ministers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Specialized protein stops tumor cells from entering bloodstream: Study

Specialized protein stops tumor cells from entering bloodstream: Study

 United States
2
Union Steel Minister reviews performance of SAIL, NMDC and MECON

Union Steel Minister reviews performance of SAIL, NMDC and MECON

 India
3
Mining, energy stocks pull FTSE 100 lower; Admiral jumps

Mining, energy stocks pull FTSE 100 lower; Admiral jumps

 United Kingdom
4
Will Walt Disney work on Alita: Battle Angel 2? What are the possibilities?

Will Walt Disney work on Alita: Battle Angel 2? What are the possibilities?

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021