Left Menu

U.S. advisory on China investment risks applies to forced labor in fishing, says official

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 13-07-2021 20:50 IST | Created: 13-07-2021 20:50 IST
U.S. advisory on China investment risks applies to forced labor in fishing, says official
  • Country:
  • United States

New U.S. guidance on risks related to supply chain and investment links to China's Xinjiang region also seeks to address forced labor in other areas, such as on fishing vessels, the top U.S. trade negotiator said on Tuesday. U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said her office joined in issuing the warning to businesses, and welcomed moves by Canada, Mexico and the European Union to end forced labor.

"Whether through the World Trade Organization negotiations on fishing subsidies and the use of forced labor on fishing vessels, or calling out state-sponsored forced labor, our worker-centered trade policy will champion workers’ rights and address unfair competition, especially when it is based on human exploitation," she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Specialized protein stops tumor cells from entering bloodstream: Study

Specialized protein stops tumor cells from entering bloodstream: Study

 United States
2
Union Steel Minister reviews performance of SAIL, NMDC and MECON

Union Steel Minister reviews performance of SAIL, NMDC and MECON

 India
3
Mining, energy stocks pull FTSE 100 lower; Admiral jumps

Mining, energy stocks pull FTSE 100 lower; Admiral jumps

 United Kingdom
4
Will Walt Disney work on Alita: Battle Angel 2? What are the possibilities?

Will Walt Disney work on Alita: Battle Angel 2? What are the possibilities?

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021