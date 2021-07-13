U.S. advisory on China investment risks applies to forced labor in fishing, says official

New U.S. guidance on risks related to supply chain and investment links to China's Xinjiang region also seeks to address forced labor in other areas, such as on fishing vessels, the top U.S. trade negotiator said on Tuesday. U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said her office joined in issuing the warning to businesses, and welcomed moves by Canada, Mexico and the European Union to end forced labor.

"Whether through the World Trade Organization negotiations on fishing subsidies and the use of forced labor on fishing vessels, or calling out state-sponsored forced labor, our worker-centered trade policy will champion workers’ rights and address unfair competition, especially when it is based on human exploitation," she said.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)