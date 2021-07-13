Two sisters, aged 8 and 6, drown in UP canal

Two sisters, aged 8 and 6, drowned in a canal in the Khairighat area here on Tuesday, police said.

The victims, Soni and Ruba, were playing when they slipped into the canal in Kutti village, they said.

Their bodies were fished out with the help of villagers, the police said, adding that a probe is underway.

