Left Menu

Two sisters, aged 8 and 6, drown in UP canal

PTI | Bahraich | Updated: 13-07-2021 22:36 IST | Created: 13-07-2021 22:36 IST
Two sisters, aged 8 and 6, drown in UP canal
  • Country:
  • India

Two sisters, aged 8 and 6, drowned in a canal in the Khairighat area here on Tuesday, police said.

The victims, Soni and Ruba, were playing when they slipped into the canal in Kutti village, they said.

Their bodies were fished out with the help of villagers, the police said, adding that a probe is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Specialized protein stops tumor cells from entering bloodstream: Study

Specialized protein stops tumor cells from entering bloodstream: Study

 United States
2
Union Steel Minister reviews performance of SAIL, NMDC and MECON

Union Steel Minister reviews performance of SAIL, NMDC and MECON

 India
3
Will Walt Disney work on Alita: Battle Angel 2? What are the possibilities?

Will Walt Disney work on Alita: Battle Angel 2? What are the possibilities?

 United States
4
Mining, energy stocks pull FTSE 100 lower; Admiral jumps

Mining, energy stocks pull FTSE 100 lower; Admiral jumps

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021