Left Menu

Maha: Man dies after being held by RPF in copper theft case

PTI | Chandrapur | Updated: 13-07-2021 22:45 IST | Created: 13-07-2021 22:45 IST
Maha: Man dies after being held by RPF in copper theft case
  • Country:
  • India

Chandrapur, Jul 13 (PT) A 29-year-old man held by the Railway Protection Force in connection with the theft of copper cables from a station in Ballarpur in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district died in custody, following which a case was registered, police said on Tuesday.

The man, identified as Anil Madavi, was held in Virur station on Monday and brought to the RPF outpost in Ballarpur, said Additional Superintendent of Police Atul Kulkarni.

''He lost consciousness at around 8pm on Monday and was shifted to a rural hospital where he died. Ballarpur police has registered a case and further probe into the incident is underway,'' the Additional SP informed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Visitor sharing now available to Google Workspace Business Starter and Frontline customers

Visitor sharing now available to Google Workspace Business Starter and Front...

 Global
2
Soccer-Real Sociedad sign Australia goalkeeper Ryan

Soccer-Real Sociedad sign Australia goalkeeper Ryan

 Australia
3
Gmail enhances email security with general availability of BIMI

Gmail enhances email security with general availability of BIMI

Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. puts a new warning on J&J coronavirus vaccine for an autoimmune disorder; BioNTech had planned five million vaccines to Taiwan by July, diplomat says and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. puts a new warning on J&J coronavirus vaccine for ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021