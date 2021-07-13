Man wanted in multiple snatching, robbery cases arrested after brief encounter with cops

A 31-year-old man involved in more than six cases of robbery and snatching in Dwarka was arrested by a team of the Special Cell following a brief exchange of fire here, police said on Tuesday.

Abdul Wahid Ansari, a designated ''bad character'' of the Najafgarh police station area, suffered a bullet wound in the brief encounter with police personnel late Monday night, they said, adding that he is out of danger.

The accused was recently seen in a video on social media purportedly snatching a woman's gold chain in broad daylight in Najafgarh and fleeing on a motorcycle along with an accomplice, the police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Sanjeev Kumar Yadav said specific information was received on Monday that the accused would be coming to Dwarka with the intention to commit robbery.

Accordingly, a raiding party was formed and a trap was laid near the Jhatikara crossing, he said.

Around 12 am, a vehicle coming from Jhatikara was signalled to stop but it sped away, the DCP said, adding that police gave chase and successfully surrounded the accused, following which he drew his firearm.

''When the police team warned him to surrender, he fired a bullet towards them, and in self-defence, the police party also fired and one bullet hit the left leg of the accused and he was overpowered,'' he said.

A countrymade pistol and a live cartridge have been seized from him, the police said. PTI AMP IJT IJT

