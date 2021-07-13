Left Menu

Wanted criminal held after gunfight with cops in Greater Noida

A wanted criminal was arrested after he got injured in an exchange of gunfire with police in Uttar Pradeshs Greater Noida on Tuesday evening, officials said.Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Vishal Pandey said the gunfight broke out after the accused skipped a routine police check near the ATS roundabout, under the Beta 2 police station area.The accused was on a motorcycle and gestured to stop but he sped away towards Chuhadpur.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 13-07-2021 23:08 IST | Created: 13-07-2021 23:08 IST
Wanted criminal held after gunfight with cops in Greater Noida
  • Country:
  • India

A wanted criminal was arrested after he got injured in an exchange of gunfire with police in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida on Tuesday evening, officials said.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Vishal Pandey said the gunfight broke out after the accused skipped a routine police check near the ATS roundabout, under the Beta 2 police station area.

''The accused was on a motorcycle and gestured to stop but he sped away towards Chuhadpur. The local police were alerted and the accused was surrounded near the Chuhadpur underpass, where he opened fire on the police party,” Pandey said.

“He got injured in the exchange of fire with police and was apprehended. He was later sent to a hospital for treatment,” the officer said.

The accused has been identified as Wasim, 25, who carried a reward of Rs 25,000 on his arrest from the Dadri police station in connection with a case of attempted murder, police said.

He was also wanted in a couple of cases in adjoining Ghaziabad district, they said.

Police have impounded a motorcycle which Wasim had stolen from Dadri and seized an illegal firearm and ammunition he was carrying, Pandey said.

Further proceedings are underway, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Visitor sharing now available to Google Workspace Business Starter and Frontline customers

Visitor sharing now available to Google Workspace Business Starter and Front...

 Global
2
Soccer-Real Sociedad sign Australia goalkeeper Ryan

Soccer-Real Sociedad sign Australia goalkeeper Ryan

 Australia
3
Gmail enhances email security with general availability of BIMI

Gmail enhances email security with general availability of BIMI

Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. puts a new warning on J&J coronavirus vaccine for an autoimmune disorder; BioNTech had planned five million vaccines to Taiwan by July, diplomat says and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. puts a new warning on J&J coronavirus vaccine for ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021