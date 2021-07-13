Girl sexually assaulted by elderly man in Mathura, accused evades arrest

A four-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted for a few months by an elderly man who is her neighbour here, police said on Monday.

The girl was molested by the 65-year-old trader in a colony falling under Kotwali police station. "The trader has escaped and is evading arrest", police said.

The accused was caught red-handed on Monday by one of the girl's relative.

It was confirmed when the girl complained of pain in her private parts, the victim's father said.

According to the father, the girl also disclosed of being sexually abused by the elderly man under duress for a couple of months.

The house-cum-shop of the girl's father and the accused man's shop are adjacent to each other, police said.

The alleged rapist initially tried for a compromise but fled the place owing to the tough stand of the girl's father after an FIR was lodged.

A case under Indian Penal Code Section 376 (punishment for rape) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been registered against the rapist, the station inspector said.

