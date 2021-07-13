Sheriff: Man kills one at gas station; slain in shootout

Authorities in Wisconsin say a man shot and killed another man at a gas station Tuesday and fired at another motorist before fleeing and eventually dying in a shootout with an undercover investigator.

Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said events unfolded starting about 7:30 a.m. at the Pilot Travel Center in the village of Caledonia. Schmaling said a 32-year-old white man approached and “viciously executed” a 22-year-old white man putting gas in his car.

Advertisement

Schmaling said the gunman then shot at another person driving through the Pilot parking lot - that person was unhurt - and then drove away. The sheriff said the man then approached a person who was filling up his car at a Mobil station about 2 miles away.

That man happened to be an undercover investigator for the sheriff's office, in an unmarked car, Schmaling said. He said the two exchanged gunfire, with the suspect struck multiple times and killed.

Schmaling said the investigator was also hit and was taken to a Racine hospital, where he was conscious and alert.

The sheriff gave no indication as to what prompted the initial shooting.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)