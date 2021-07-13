Left Menu

Waive off RT-PCR negative report norm for incoming pax: BMC to Maha govt

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-07-2021 23:47 IST | Created: 13-07-2021 23:46 IST
Waive off RT-PCR negative report norm for incoming pax: BMC to Maha govt
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Tuesday requested the Maharashtra government to exempt the RT-PCR negative test report stipulation for passengers arriving in the metropolis from within the country if they are fully vaccinated, an official said.

He said BMC chief Iqbal Singh Chahal had written a letter detailing this request to the state government, which is expected to take a call on it soon.

The civic body had made a RT-PCR negative report of a test carried out within 48 hours of commencing the journey towards the metropolis mandatory in May this year, he said.

While it was at first applicable to those coming in from Gujarat, Goa, Delhi, Rajasthan and Kerala, all of which had high infection counts at the time, the rule gradually was extended to cover all passengers irrespective of the origin state, the official added.

Chahal, in his letter, said several people were traveling for business purposes to Delhi and other areas and returning on the same day, and in such cases getting a RT-PCR test report in a short span of time was becoming impossible.

The letter said the COVID-19 vaccination drive was underway across the country and many citizens, who are fully vaccinated, have been requesting that the RT-PCR negative test report norm be waived off.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Visitor sharing now available to Google Workspace Business Starter and Frontline customers

Visitor sharing now available to Google Workspace Business Starter and Front...

 Global
2
Soccer-Real Sociedad sign Australia goalkeeper Ryan

Soccer-Real Sociedad sign Australia goalkeeper Ryan

 Australia
3
Gmail enhances email security with general availability of BIMI

Gmail enhances email security with general availability of BIMI

Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. puts a new warning on J&J coronavirus vaccine for an autoimmune disorder; BioNTech had planned five million vaccines to Taiwan by July, diplomat says and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. puts a new warning on J&J coronavirus vaccine for ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021