U.S. calls for calm in Cuba, concerned by images of violence
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 13-07-2021 23:58 IST | Created: 13-07-2021 23:58 IST
The U.S. State Department on Tuesday called for calm in Cuba and said it was concerned by the images of violence there that it had seen in the past few days.
"We call for calm and we condemn any violence against those protesting peacefully, and we equally call on the Cuban government to release anyone detained for peaceful protest," State Department spokesman Ned Price told a regular news briefing.
Price also said the United States was always considering options that would allow it to support Cuban people.
