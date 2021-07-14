Left Menu

'Indirect but active' talks being held with Iran on U.S. detainees -State Dept.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 14-07-2021 00:44 IST | Created: 14-07-2021 00:44 IST
'Indirect but active' talks being held with Iran on U.S. detainees -State Dept.
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States has been engaging in "indirect but active" discussions to secure the release of U.S. detainees in Iran, State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Tuesday, adding that Washington was treating those talks independently from the nuclear talks.

Earlier, Iranian government spokesman Ali Rabiei said Tehran was holding talks on prisoner exchanges with the United States aimed at securing the release of Iranians held in U.S. jails and other countries over violations of U.S. sanctions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Visitor sharing now available to Google Workspace Business Starter and Frontline customers

Visitor sharing now available to Google Workspace Business Starter and Front...

 Global
2
Soccer-Real Sociedad sign Australia goalkeeper Ryan

Soccer-Real Sociedad sign Australia goalkeeper Ryan

 Australia
3
Gmail enhances email security with general availability of BIMI

Gmail enhances email security with general availability of BIMI

Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. puts a new warning on J&J coronavirus vaccine for an autoimmune disorder; BioNTech had planned five million vaccines to Taiwan by July, diplomat says and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. puts a new warning on J&J coronavirus vaccine for ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021