Left Menu

Blinken calls on Southeast Asian nations to take action on Myanmar

The United States has "deep concerns" about the military coup in Myanmar and called on Southeast Asian nations to take action to end violence and restore democracy in the country, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday. The Association of Southeast Nations (ASEAN) has been leading the main diplomatic effort on member country Myanmar since a Feb. 1 coup plunged it into turmoil.

Reuters | Updated: 14-07-2021 09:55 IST | Created: 14-07-2021 09:52 IST
Blinken calls on Southeast Asian nations to take action on Myanmar
Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Myanmar

The United States has "deep concerns" about the military coup in Myanmar and called on Southeast Asian nations to take action to end violence and restore democracy in the country, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday.

The Association of Southeast Nations (ASEAN) has been leading the main diplomatic effort on member country Myanmar since a Feb. 1 coup plunged it into turmoil. During a video conference with ASEAN foreign ministers on Wednesday, Blinken urged ASEAN to take "immediate action" on a five-point consensus, agreed upon in April, to appoint a special envoy to Myanmar, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement.

Myanmar has descended into chaos after the coup, with hundreds of protesters killed by security forces and thousands jailed amid paralyzing strikes and spreading conflict in border regions. Blinken asked for the release of all those "unjustly detained" in the country, and the restoration of Myanmar's democratic transition, Price said.

Blinken also emphasized the U.S. rejection of China's "unlawful maritime claims" in the South China Sea and said Washington "stands with Southeast Asian claimants in the face of (Chinese) coercion", Price said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Visitor sharing now available to Google Workspace Business Starter and Frontline customers

Visitor sharing now available to Google Workspace Business Starter and Front...

 Global
2
Soccer-Real Sociedad sign Australia goalkeeper Ryan

Soccer-Real Sociedad sign Australia goalkeeper Ryan

 Australia
3
WHO warns against people mixing and matching COVID vaccines

WHO warns against people mixing and matching COVID vaccines

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. puts a new warning on J&J coronavirus vaccine for an autoimmune disorder; BioNTech had planned five million vaccines to Taiwan by July, diplomat says and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. puts a new warning on J&J coronavirus vaccine for ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021