Maha: Criminal, two aides held for bid to torch house of man

A history-sheeter and his two aides were arrested from Ulhasnagar in Thane district of Maharashtra for allegedly trying to kill a family by setting their house on fire, police said on Wednesday. A tragedy was averted when inmates of the house in Vitthalwadi area managed to douse the fire before spreading, an official said.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 14-07-2021 09:59 IST | Created: 14-07-2021 09:59 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A history-sheeter and his two aides were arrested from Ulhasnagar in Thane district of Maharashtra for allegedly trying to kill a family by setting their house on fire, police said on Wednesday. A tragedy was averted when inmates of the house in Vitthalwadi area managed to douse the fire before spreading, an official said. He said the main accused Somnath Wagh, who has criminal cases pending against him, bore a grudge against the victim over some dispute. A case was registered under the charge of the attempt to murder of the Indian Penal Code.

