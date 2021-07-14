Left Menu

Blast hits bus in northern Pakistan killing 8 including 4 Chinese nationals -sources

Eight people, including four Chinese nationals, were killed in a blast targeting a bus in northern Pakistan on Wednesday, multiple sources told Reuters. Eight people lost their lives,” a senior administrative officer of the Hazara region told Reuters. He said the bus was carrying over 30 Chinese engineers to the site of Dasu dam in Upper Kohistan.

Reuters | Peshawar | Updated: 14-07-2021 11:15 IST | Created: 14-07-2021 10:57 IST
Blast hits bus in northern Pakistan killing 8 including 4 Chinese nationals -sources
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Eight people, including four Chinese nationals, were killed in a blast targeting a bus in northern Pakistan on Wednesday, multiple sources told Reuters. "There is a huge explosion in the bus carrying the Chinese engineers ... in Upper Kohistan. Eight people lost their lives," a senior administrative officer of the Hazara region told Reuters.

He said the bus was carrying over 30 Chinese engineers to the site of Dasu dam in Upper Kohistan. Two paramilitary security men with the engineers also died, he said.

