Snatcher held after encounter with police in Rohini

A 27-year-old man allegedly involved in more than 50 cases of snatching and robbery was arrested after a brief encounter with police in Rohini area, police said on Wednesday. The encounter took place on Tuesday night when the accused Sumit alias Bagga tried to escape by opening fire at police personnel.

Police said after a spurt in street crime especially snatching recently, a team was deployed to collect intelligence about criminals operating in the area.

Advertisement

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini), Pranav Tayal, said the team received a tip off that an active snatcher carrying a loaded country-made pistol will come on a stolen motorcycle to commit crime following which a trap was laid near Central Park in Rohini Sector 20 and the accused was apprehended.

The police team recovered from the accused a country-made pistol, a stolen motorcycle and a gold chain that was snatched from a person in Budh Vihar area on Monday. Sumit is involved in 53 cases including that of snatching, robbery, theft and those under the Arms Act, police said.

When the accused was interrogated, he disclosed that the pistol was provided to him by his accomplice Rohit following which a team was formed to nab Rohit, who resides in Rajiv Nagar Extension near Begumpur. When the police team was taking Sumit, he told them that he wanted to relieve himself. As he was getting down from the police vehicle, he snatched constable Pramod's pistol and tried to escape, the officer said.

''Sumit opened two rounds of fire in which constable Jaswinder received a bullet injury in his thigh but he immediately retaliated, the officer said.

Sumit was injured in the retaliatory firing and has been hospitalised.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)