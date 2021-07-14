Police seizes 550 gm of brown sugar, cash Rs 34 lakh

Police on Wednesday seized 550 gm of brown sugar and cash Rs 34 lakh from a house in the state capital here, a senior officer said.

Two persons including a woman were arrested in this connection, Commissioner of Police (CP) Soumendra Priyadarshi told reporters. He said the value of the seized brown sugar is Rs 55 lakh.

Following a tip-off, the narcotic wing of the Commissionerate of Police along with the personnel of Saheed Nagar police station raided a house at Kesura and seized the brown sugar packets and Rs 34,80,000 in cash. The seizure of huge cash along with the brown sugar is said to be the first of its kind in the state.

He said a car and two motorcycles have also been seized during the raid. Two persons have so far been arrested but the woman's husband managed to escape.

The CP said that preliminary investigation has revealed that the arrested duo and the absconding man are linked to a racket in Balasore district's Jaleswar area.

It is for the first time that the Odisha capital has seen such a huge seizure, he said, adding that the police will intensify investigation and raids under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

He said the investigation will also include the financial aspects of the drug trade in the state.

During the last four months, the Commissionerate of Police have seized about 5 kg brown sugar during several raids, he added.

