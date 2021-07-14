Claiming shortage of COVID-19 vaccines, Rajasthan demands additional doses from Centre

Rajasthan Health Minister Dr Raghu Sharma on Wednesday said that there is a shortage of COVID-19 vaccines in the state and the Centre must provide an adequate supply of doses. "There is a COVID vaccine shortage in Rajasthan. Whatever stock we receive, we use it. When it exhausts, we have to put up a board that there is no availability of vaccine and sites will be closed. We have constantly been telling the Centre," said Dr Sharma, while speaking to ANI.

According to him, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighting that in the month of July, 1.5 crore COVID-19 vaccines would be required. "We have the capacity to vaccinate 15 lakh people per day so it would be better if we receive doses in advance for at least four days. To vaccinate the people of Rajasthan, the Centre will have to provide adequate supply," said the health minister.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Rajasthan has so far reported 11 cases of COVID-19 variant called Kappa. "Four Kappa variant cases were registered in Alwar and Jaipur each, two in Barmer and one in Bhilwara," said Dr Sharma.

He further informed that genome sequencing has been initiated. "It is not life-threatening but the symptoms are the same as other variants. Compared to Delta and Delta Plus, the Kappa variant is mild. It is asymptomatic. Sometimes the symptoms can be seen and sometimes not," the state health minister said.

"Rajasthan has 613 active cases of COVID-19 and there are zero deaths being recorded on a daily basis. Yesterday we reported 28 cases of COVID-19," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)