Bombay HC permits use of A4 size paper for filing pleas

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday approved the use of A4 size papers printed on both sides for filing pleas across all benches of the courts, in order to save paper and free up storage space.

The court's decision came following public interest litigation (PIL) filed by lawyer Ajinkya Udane, who stated in the petition that using A4 size paper for all judicial and administrative work instead of the current practice of using only one side of larger-sized sheets would save paper, result in the felling of fewer trees and free up storage space in the court.

Advocate S R Nargolkar, who appeared for the High Court administration, informed a bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice G S Kulkarni that a notification about using only high-quality A4 size sheets printed on both sides in the court, had been issued, amending the Bombay High Court Rules. Nargolkar submitted that the notification had also been issued in the gazette on July 6. ''In view of this notification, the petitioner's grievance stands redressed,'' he said.

The bench took the submission on record.

Advocate P R Katneshwarkar, who appeared for Udane, urged the High Court to make the above notification applicable also to subordinate courts in Maharashtra.

The bench, however, directed Katneshwarkar to make a representation to the Registrar General of the High Court to get appropriate directions issued for the subordinate courts in M to permit the use of A4 size papers.

The notification issued by Registrar General of High Court Mahendra Chandwani provides for use of ''superior quality A4 size paper not having less than 75 GSM with printing on both sides'', instead of ''foolscap size paper'' across all benches of the High Court.

