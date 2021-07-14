Cop kicks labourer in MP's Khargone; video goes viral

A video of a police station in-charge kicking a labourer in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone district went viral on social media, prompting the authorities to remove the policeman from field duty, an official said on Wednesday. The video of the alleged incident, which took place on Monday, shows Balakwada police station in-charge Varun Tiwari kicking a labourer, the official said. “We found out about the viral video, and soon after, the Balakwada police station in-charge was line-attached (removed from field duty) following the directives of the superintendent of police, on Tuesday,” additional superintendent of police (ASP) Neeraj Chourasia said.

The incident allegedly occurred when an overloaded pick-up vehicle carrying labourers was intercepted by the police on AB Road on Monday, he said. While a probe has been initiated into the incident, the authenticity of the video is also being verified, the official added.

