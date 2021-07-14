Left Menu

Egypt's Sisi offers support as Lebanon's Hariri visits Cairo

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 14-07-2021 16:54 IST | Created: 14-07-2021 16:16 IST
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi expressed full support on Wednesday for Lebanese Prime Minister-Designate Saad Hariri in his efforts to stabilise his crisis-struck country as he visited Cairo.

Sisi welcomed Hariri to the Egyptian capital, "reaffirming Egypt's full support for Hariri's political path which aims at restoring stability to Lebanon", and for his attempts to deal with challenges including the formation of a government, a presidency statement said.

