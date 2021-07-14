Summons in Kodakara hawala money heist case a political drama: Kerala BJP chief

Kerala BJP chief K Surendran on Wednesday said the summons to him by the police to appear for questioning in the Kodakara hawala money heist case was nothing but a ''political drama''.

Surendran, speaking to the media outside the Thrissur Police Club where he was to be questioned, said the summons was an attempt to humiliate his party by the state government.

He said that in the instant case it was for the first time in Kerala that people were being summoned for questioning based on a complainant's call records.

Police are not examining who the accused called or who all called them, instead the agency was investigating whom all the complainant had called.''It is a strange way of investigating a case,'' he said outside the club.

He was initially issued summons to appear for questioning on July 6, but he did not go on that date as he had a party meeting scheduled for that day.

A special team of Kerala police is investigating acomplaint filed by Shamjeer Samsudheen that on April 7, a ganghad stopped his car on the Kodakara flyover in Thrissur district and looted Rs 25 lakh kept in the vehicle when he wason his way to Kochi from Kozhikode.

Though the complaint had said only Rs 25 lakh was stolen, the investigators later found that the actual amount could be about Rs 3.5 crore and it was a 'hawala' transaction.

Police have arrested 21 people in connection with the case.PTI HMP BN BALA BN BALA

