Satyadev Arya takes oath as Tripura Governor

Satyadev Narayan Arya on Wednesday took over as the 19th Governor of Tripura, succeeding Ramesh Bais, who has been shifted to Jharkhand.

He was administered the oath of office by the Chief Justice of the High Court of Tripura, A K Kureshi, at the old Raj Bhavan here.

Arya was the governor of Haryana before taking charge as the Tripura governor.

Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, his cabinet colleagues, and senior officials attended the event.

Deb wrote on his official Facebook handle that the state government will continue the process of development with the guidance of the governor.

